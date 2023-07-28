Bayelsa govt. disburses N168m support grant to 840 SMEs

By Nathan Nwakamma

Bayelsa Government, on Friday, concluded disbursement of N168 million grant to a total of 840 small business operators as part of its empowerment programme for women and youths across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries got N200,000 grant each to strengthen businesses.

Speaking at the presentation of the grant, the Commissioner for Women, Children Affairs and Empowerment in the state, Mrs Faith Opuene, said that the gesture was borne out of the need to encourage entrepreneurship among the people.

Opuene said that the beneficiaries were four, two males and two females, from each of the 105 political wards in all the eight local government areas of the state.

She said that Gov. Douye Diri had, in January, approved the increase of the number of beneficiaries from 210 to 420 monthly in order to reach more people.

According to her, the cash disbursement is for the months of January and February, adding that the gesture was the fulfillment of a pledge by the governor to be supporting small business operators monthly till the end of his tenure.

“The governor has directed us to do this monthly. Initially, it was 210 people monthly, but in January 2023, he increased it to 420 every month. Can you imagine the number of lives to be touched?

“Please, use this money judiciously to expand your businesses and increase your profit level. Do not touch your capital. I know that you can excel in business,” she said.

Opuene further explained that the empowerment scheme was administered by a seven-member committee, which had already put in place a mechanism to ensure that no beneficiary drew the cash more than once.

She said that the biometrics of the beneficiaries were being taken before the disbursements to check multiple payments.

Emmanuel Inipanmo, a dealer in fish, who responded on behalf of other beneficiaries, applauded the Diri-led administration for the support and noted that growth was imminent.

Inipanmo expressed the confidence that with the empowerment, his business would do better, as he would increase his stock level and subsequently increase his sales and income.

“I want to thank the ‘prosperity government’ of Gov. Douye Diri for this wonderful opportunity for us to expand and grow our businesses,” he said. (NAN)

