Bayelsa Govt. confirms 2 dead in cult clashes, pledges to apprehend masterminds

The Bayelsa Government on Thursday said two residents died in two separate cult clashes in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state and promised to go after the gunmen. Mr Ayiba Duba, the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that government was working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the cultists. The two separate clashes occurred on Monday.

He said that the state government would pick the medical bills of residents who sustained injuries during the shootings. The commissioner gave the assurance that the state government remained committed to protecting the people’s lives and property. “There were reported cases of shootings by gunmen suspected to be rival cult groups on Monday evening at Erepa Road and Agudama-Epie, in Yenagoa LGA “Unfortunately, two citizens died; one at Erepa and the other at Agudama-Epie.

“Few others sustained varying degrees of injuries at Erepa. The injured persons are currently receiving medical attention in hospitals with most of them discharged,” he said.

The commissioner further said that the incident had no links with a reported violent machete attack at Otuoke in Ogbia LGA. “Preliminary investigation by the security agencies suggests that the shootings are cult related and there is no nexus between the shootings at Agudama-Epie and Erepa, and the Otuoke incidence.

“Government condoles with the families of those who are affected by the unfortunate development and has taken over the medical bills of the injured,” Duba said. He added that the state government was committed to doing everything within its powers to ensure that such incidents did not reoccur again. (NAN)