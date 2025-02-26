Bayelsa Govt. commends NLC, TUC for pursuing workers welfare

Bayelsa Government has commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state for their collaboration in pursuing

By Shedrack Frank

Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo made the commendation during a meeting with the state’s National Minimum Wage Committee, representatives of NLC, TUC and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

He described the approach of leaders of the mainstream labour movement in the state as “civilized” and of a positive disposition towards labour-government relations.

Ewhrudjakpo assured them of the administration’s commitment towards improving the welfare of workers within the limits of available resources.

His words: “On behalf of the governor of the state, I once again commend the mainstream labour for your understanding.

“It is because of your cooperation that this government committed the scarce resources at its disposal to complete the Labour House.

“I always insist that cooperation doesn’t mean stupidity; rather cooperation makes life easier for everybody.

‘Through cooperation, everyone is winning. People who are into unionism should know the difference between rascality and true unionism.

“We see mainstream labour leaders in the state as the most civilized, with a positive disposition towards government.

“That is why we have invited you here today to begin the review of the implementation of the new national minimum wage,” he said.

He urged the Niger Delta University (NDU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions to emulate the state NLC and TUC and condemned the reckless use of strike action as a means to resolving trade disputes.

Responding to the complaints of labour, Ewhrudjakpo set up a committee headed by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Irorodamie Komonibo to look into all genuine complaints arising from the consequential adjustments following the implementation of the new minimum wage.

He urged the committee to make appropriate recommendations to government for correction and implementation, where necessary.

In their separate remarks, the State NLC Chairman, Simon Barnabas; the Chairperson, Joint Negotiating Council, Mrs Embeleakpo Andabai, TUC counterpart, Laye Julius, appreciated government for building and furnishing a befitting labour house.

They thanked the state government for giving labour a second chance to rub minds at the committee level with a view to working out the right figures while reviewing the implementation of the new minimum wage.

In another development, Government has set up the Bayelsa State Transport Management Committee Taskforce to ensure the full implementation of its guidelines in the transport sector. (NAN)