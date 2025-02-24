Bayelsa Govt, British Council commence School Leadership/Training for teachers

Bayelsa government and the British Council on Monday commenced a capacity building for some 200 primary and secondary school teachers to improve teaching methods

Nathan Nwakamma

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is a collaboration between the Bayelsa State Educational Development Trust Fund (BEDTF), and the Teachers Training, Registration and Certification Board (TTRCB).

The 200 participants for the five day Schools Leadership/Training includes Headmasters in primary schools and principals of secondary schools across Bayelsa.

Speaking at the event, Dr Gentle Emelah, Commissioner for Education in Bayelsa noted that the state prioritises the manpower development of teachers as a way of improving learning.

Emelah, who was represented by Mr Monday Eke, Director, Examinations and Records, lauded the BEDTF for attracting the partnership and support of the British Council.

In her opening remarks, Dr Alice Atuwo, Executive Secretary of the BEDTF noted that developing the capacity of teachers was fundamental to improving the quality of education.

“The BEDTF believes that for Bayelsa to make meaningful progress in the education sector, the drivers must acquire the requisite and contemporary knowledge required for delivery.

“It is this disposition that propelled the Fund to seek partnership, eventually leading us to the British Council which received us with open arms.

“This collaborative initiative aims to enhance the capacity of educators and school administrators to improve teaching methodologies, management and impactful teaching outcomes,” Atuwo said.

Also speaking. Acting Chairman of the Fund, Prof Francis Sikoki applauded the British Council for making its educational resources available to the state.

He recalled that the BEDTF participated in two workshops and training programmes organised by the British Council in 2024.

Dr Peremoboere Ogola, Acting Chairman of TTRC, which is facilitating the five day training thanked the BEDT for supporting eight of the 10 trainings conducted for teachers in the state.

Speaking on the overview of the programme, Mr Twanshishak Daniel, Head, English and Schools, British Council noted that the Bayelsa government has shown exemplary commitment to educational development.

He explained that the commitment was the justification for the approval for Bayelsa to draw from the resources of the British Council to improve education.

According to Daniel, the participants would be trained on new teaching methods, use of digital tools amongst others.

