Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Friday assured People Living with Disabilities (PLDs) of his administration’s commitment to giving them a sense of belonging with respect to their welfare.

Diri said this while addressing the leadership of the state chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He said that his administration would continue to exude love and treat all law-abiding citizens with dignity and respect to enhance their fundamental human rights.

According to the governor, the present administration will do everything within the ambit of the law to protect the rights and privileges of the physically challenged in the state.

He advised them to always follow due process by channeling their complaints for government to act on, rather than taking the laws into their hands by staging demonstrations at the slightest provocation.

According to him, you don’t have to come out for demonstration over every issue without first of all channeling your complaints to government.

“If every person or group that has issues with government protests that way, you will not even find any space close to this place.

“Let me therefore caution you not to take the laws into your hands.

”You must know that just as you have the right to swing your hands, another person also has the right to defend his nose or eyes from your hands,” the governor said.

Addressing the issue of alleged discrimination by the Management of the Niger Delta University (NDU) against their colleague, Mr Numuworimi Yeitaribo, in the recruitment of a new Bursar, Diri promised to look into the matter dispassionately.

The governor said he would also hear from the management of the institution to enable the government to make an informed decision to resolve the disagreement.

”This government believes so much in justice and equity and the need to be fair to every law -abiding member of society.

“So, I want to assure you that government is going to look into all the issues you have raised in your protest letter.

“But we are going to hear from the Management of NDU as well, because if you hear from only one side and take decision, you are likely to make mistakes.

“We don’t want to make such mistakes so we will ask them what actually happened,” Diri said.

He promised to address the alleged suspension of the salaries of two of their members by the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Council.

The governor also pledged to look into the appeal to relocate members whose business locations were affected by the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in Yenagoa.

”On the issue of how business posts is being affected by the ongoing demolition and request to relocate, government will set up a committee to look into it.

“Your mother, the Commissioner for Women, Children Affairs and Social Development as well as the Environment Commissioner will be part of it,” he said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the association, Mr Ikilowei Eric, said that they were in Government House to present a protest letter over alleged discrimination and suspension of their member by the Management of the Niger Delta University.

According to him, the criterion used in selecting the new Bursar of the University does not only deprive one Mr Numuworimi Yeitaribo who until his suspension was the Deputy Bursar, but also contravenes the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act of 2018.

He appealed to the governor to prevail on the Management of NDU to lift Yeitaribo’s suspension and conduct a fresh independent interview for the position of the new Bursar. (NAN)

