Bayelsa expresses satisfaction with pace of work on road projects

The Bayelsa Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation has expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on major road projects in the state.

The Chairman of the Directorate, Mr Ebiye Tarabina, said on Tuesday during inspection of the roads that some of the projects had reached over 80 per cent completion.

Tarabin said the Igbedi Road project had reached 80 percent completion, while the AIT- Igbobogene Outer Ring Road upto Okaki Junction had reached asphalt stage.

The chairman urged contractors handling the projects to keep to specification saying the state government would not tolerate any compromise in standards.

He said the era when contractors cut corners and build sub-standard projects was over, adding that the government would not hesitate to sanction erring companies.

Tarabina said government was committed to the state’s infrastructure development and solicited the cooperation of contractors working the state towards achieving the target.

He also said the projects were significant to the development of the state, adding that it was imperative for contractors to abide by the contractual terms of agreement.

At the Igbedi road project site, the chairman commended the company handling the project, PAACIE Construction Limited, for the quality and pace of work and urged it to sustain the tempo.

The General Manager of the company, Mr Sarkis Abichmount, said over 80 per cent of the job had been done and pledged to complete the project on schedule.

At the Sagbama Ekeremor road project, Tarabina also lauded the contractor for the job done so far and called for the speedy completion of the project.

Other projects inspected included the concrete pavement at Ayamasa, ongoing Glory Drive Road, Opolo-AIT Road, Elebele Bridge and rehabilitation work on Imiringi Road.(NAN)

