Bayelsa: Early arrival of election materials, voting in Yenegoa

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

There was early arrival of election officials and commencement of voting in some Polling Units in Ward 5, Yenegoa Local Government Area in the ongoing governorship election in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, though few voters turned out early for the election, the atmosphere was calm as officials took charge of the exercise.

At PU 11 Fanwa Ekenu Square, Ward 5 Epie II, Yenegoa with 1,067 electoral officers, set up was completed by 8.29am with security personnel on ground.

Similarly, at PU 27 Yenizue Gene market, ward 5 (Epie II), Yenegoa, the Presiding Officers were waiting for voters as at the time NAN monitored the process.

At PU 011, Ward 5 Apie II, Yenegoa with 1,430 registered voters, the electoral officers were setting up as at 8.35am, and voters were on the queue to vote.

The presiding officer, Mr Awulonu David, said that everything was in order and all the needed election materials were intact.

At 8.58, PU 27 Gene market, ward 5(Epie II), with 40 registered voters, the electoral officers had also finished seting up waiting for voters to commence the exercise.

There was also the presence of security personnel at the polling unit.

Similarly, election officials had finished setting up by 9.28am at PU 008, Kpansia Sisibi Primary School, Epie III, Yenegoa LGA, with 750 registered voters, but voting did not commence because there was no ink in the election materials bags.

Voters and INEC electoral officers were still waiting for the ink as at 9.28am. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

