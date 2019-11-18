Bayelsa: Dickson’s defeat, a lesson to others – Nkire

The Chief Advisor, Sam Nkire Political Advisory, Chief Sam Nkire has says the defeat of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and Governor Seriake Dickson’s candidate should serve as a bad lesson to would-be despots in Nigeria.

Speaking after the announcement of the governorship election result in Bayelsa State, Chief Nkire said Seriake Dickson behaved the same way pompous despots kiss the ground, in their final hours of humiliation.

Newsdiary online reports that Dickson had on several occasions decried being called a despot or tyrant.He said he was a tried and tested democrat.

According to Nkire, part of the reasons why the PDP lost in Bayelsa State was that “Governor Dickson did not believe in zoning, fairness or democracy and therefore, single-handedly chose a wrong candidate for his party”.

He was also of the opinion that another reason why the people of Bayelsa State may have rejected Senator Douye Diri was that Governor Dickson, due to greed, wanted to replace Senator Diri at the Senate, a dream now ‘put on hold’.

The erstwhile National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance PPA, seized the opportunity of the shocking Bayelsa experience as well as other recent experiences in other states, where despotic governors and political godfathers have bitten their fingers, to advise politicians to be humble and show gratitude to God and their people for the opportunities to serve, in the first place.