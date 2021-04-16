The South-South zonal executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to embrace unity as it represents the geopolitical region in the affairs of the party.

Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the advice on Friday when members of the zonal executives from Bayelsa paid him a “thank you” visit in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ewhrudjakpo, congratulated them on their peaceful emergence as South-South Executives of the PDP at the recent zonal elections held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

He, however, insisted that the purpose of their election would be defeated, if they pursue their divergent personal interests, rather than imbibe the spirit of teamwork and unity of purpose.

Making reference to the life of Jesus Christ, the deputy governor, also urged them to be humble and patient in addition to making servant-leadership their watchword.

Ewhrudjakpo, who expressed optimism that the PDP would continue to maintain its dominance in the politics of the South-South geopolitical region, called on members to continually work for the common good of the party and the country at large.

Earlier, the South-South Secretary of the PDP and leader of the team, Chief Felix Omemu, said they were in the office of the deputy governor after paying a similar visit to Gov. Douye Diri, to appreciate him for the role he played in their election.

While asking for continued guidance and counselling from the deputy governor and other well-meaning stakeholders of the party, Omemu said that they would be good ambassadors of the state in all their dealings as party executives.

Other zonal officers of the PDP from the state who accompanied the Secretary on the visit were Mr George Turnah, legal adviser; Mr Lloyd Owonaro, youth leader and Chief Boghabofa Amaimo, Ex-officio. (NAN)

