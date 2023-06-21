Bayelsa Dep. Gov. calls for unbundling of works department in local govt. system

By Shedrack Frank

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawerence Ewhrudjakpo, has called on all relevant government agencies and institutions to review the existing local government administrative structure.

Ewhrudjakpo said that this was with a view to unbundling the Works Department of the various councils.

He made the call on Tuesday when he granted audience to the Bayelsa State chapter of the National Council of Local Government Directors of Works, Transport, Housing, Lands and Survey in Yenagoa.

He described the current structure of the works department of the councils as unwieldy and over-burdened by too many functions.

He noted that a situation where one department alone executed works, transport, lands, housing and survey functions, hindered performance and productivity.

He, therefore, suggested that the works department should split into Works and Transport while Lands, Housing and Survey also stand as an independent department.

He added that this would foster efficiency and effective service delivery in the local governments.

The deputy governor also explained that unbundling of the department would promote specialisation and division of labour at the third tier of government, which was currently plagued by myriads of operational challenges.

He advised the directors of works in the eight local government councils to liaise with their various heads to make their offices more functional.

He also directed them to take necessary steps to secure public lands acquired for primary schools in their domains.

Responding to the requests made by the delegation, he promised to carefully look into them, adding that necessary actions would be taken based on merit.

“For me, the first thing to really look at, is the combination of departments we have created. Are they really working? Can they function?

“Why do we have works, transport, housing, land and survey? For me, it is too humongous, unhealthy and untidy.

“I don’t see how a department can function when you put almost about six bodies to work under one roof. As far as I am concerned, that is overburdening.

“It doesn’t make for specialisation, division of labor and efficiency in service delivery. I think the right thing is for a comprehensive review of the local government system.

“I will rather suggest the works department is split into works and transport department, and department of lands, housing and survey to make for a better local administrative structure.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the chapter, Mr Peter Ogori, explained that the directors of works across the eight local councils were being denied their rights and privileges as co-equals with the Heads of LGAs in terms of ranking and grade.

Ogori, who doubles as the Director of Works in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government, appealed to the state government to consider appointing directors of works as heads of councils by virtue of ranking and seniority.

This, he said, would give them a true sense of belonging as critical stakeholders contributing meaningfully to the infrastructure development of the local government areas. (NAN)

