Bayelsa deadly attack: NSCDC reaffirms commitment to Infrastructure protection

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Bayelsa Command, has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting critical national infrastructure in spite of the recent unfortunate incident.

Bayelsa Commandant of the NSCDC, Eweka Douglas, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Douglas said oil thieves had recently attacked its officers, who were working in collaboration with Tantita Security Services, which resulted in the gruesome killing of one of its men.

He, however, noted that the incident would not dampen the morale of its officers and men.

He said that the Corps remained resolute in its determination to clamp down on vandals and oil thieves operating in the state.

Douglas said the operation took place near Igbomotoru community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of thestate.

He said the attack led to the death of an NSCDC officer after the patrol team was attacked by suspected oil thieves.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on April 10, as the joint team was returning from an anti-vandal operation.

“The officers were ambushed, and a gun battle ensued, resulting in the unfortunate death of one NSCDC personnel.

“The NSCDC will not be deterred by attacks from vandals intent on sabotaging government efforts to eradicate illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta,” he said.

He added that the NSCDC high command commended the bravery and resilience of the patrol team and disclosed that a manhunt had been launched to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, the remains of the fallen officer, Victor Ibang, have been deposited in the morgue.

The Corps expressed condolences to his family and assured them that all necessary burial rites and benefits would be duly accorded to the late officer.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)