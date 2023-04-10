Bayelsa Cargo-boat mishap: Sylva urges improved regulation of marine transport

By Nathan Nwakamma

Former Gov. Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa and the immediate past Minister of State For Petroleum Resources has called for improved regulation of marine transportation in the country.

Sylva made the call in a statement issued by Mr Julius Bokoru, his Special Assistant On Media And Public Affairs.

He expressed shock and grief over last Thursday’s cargo boat mishap in the state.

The boat was enroute Okpoama, Brass, from Swali in Yenagoa when it capsized on Thursday at Okoroma in Nembe Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that casualty figures from the boat, which carried over 100 passengers, was yet to be ascertained as there was no manifest of persons on board.

The Spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, told NAN on telephone on Sunday that death toll from the accident currently stands at five.

He, however, said the search and rescue operations is continuing.

Sylva, who commiserated with families who lost their relatives, bemoaned the weak regulation of the marine transport sector in Bayelsa.

“Words are not enough to console the families of the victims.

“This tragedy chose an inauspicious time to come and while it is difficult, we must let the families know that we love them and we have them in our prayers,” Sylva said.

While lamenting the recent trend of frequent marine accidents across the state, Sylva called for better regulation of the country’s waterways, especially maritime transportation.

He called on relevant authorities saddled with regulatory duties in inland waterways transportation to sit up to forestall further incidents.

The former governor commended Bayelsa people for bonding together in a common march of humanity as everyday people took fishing boats and volunteered for the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

He noted that the community driven rescue efforts by volunteers saved lives in the boat accident. (NAN)