Bayelsa begins construction of 9-storey secretariat

Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, Head of Service of the Federation, has expressed delight over the construction of a new nine-storey civil servants’ secretariat by the Bayelsa Government.

By Shedrack Frank

She spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony of the project in Yenagoa on Saturday.

Walson-Jack said that once completed, the iconic structure would remain in her memory as an exciting legacy of Gov. Douye Diri’s administration.

She described the event as a significant milestone, recalling her time in Bayelsa’s public service and feeling nostalgic about witnessing the foundation-laying ceremony.

She said: “The civil service is the engine of government, providing expertise and structure for effective governance.

“A well-motivated and efficient civil service needs capable personnel, strong policies, and an enabling work environment that fosters professionalism, collaboration, and innovation.”

The Head of Service emphasised that the project demonstrated the Bayelsa government’s commitment to strengthening governance and service delivery.

“This new state secretariat is a commendable effort to provide public servants with a conducive workplace.

“I applaud the Bayelsa government for its dedication to infrastructure development.

“This project aligns with the broader vision of strengthening Nigeria’s civil service at both state and federal levels to enhance governance,” she said.

Earlier, the state governor stated that the workers’ complex would be an electronic secretariat, with the project costing N46 billion.

He said the government had already mobilised contractors with 30 per cent of the project sum and had approved the release of another 20 per cent upon take off.

Diri assured that funding would not be an issue and that the project would be completed in 24 months.

He urged state workers to reciprocate the government’s commitment to their welfare and well-being.

“What propelled me to build a new secretariat was the civil servants’ request for office accommodation, which was raised repeatedly every Workers’ Day,” he said.

He expressed delight that the new secretariat would end complaints from labour unions about inadequate office space.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, said the project was conceived and initiated by the Diri administration.

He stated that the structure would provide a conducive and befitting communal space for the state’s workforce.

The proposed structure would feature modern, eco-friendly green solutions to support key functional needs of the state.

It would cover a footprint of 3,675.633 square metres within a gross area of 26,762.99 square metres and include parking for 155 cars.

Mr Carlos Zanone, Operations Director of Megastar Technical and Construction Company Ltd., said the building would be equipped with a solar power-backed system.

Additional features would include conference halls, a six-bed sick bay, and a crèche to support working families.

He added that the facility would be built to modern standards, using high-quality materials to enhance the area’s aesthetics.

Zanone assured that the 24-month completion timeframe was achievable.

State Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, thanked the state governor, describing the project as a dream come true for all Bayelsa civil servants. (NAN)