Bayelsa based online media, NaijaLiveTV honours Yahaya Bello, others

By Nathan Nwakamma.

A Yenagoa based online media startup, Naija LiveTv, has honoured Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi with the `Governor of the Year Award, 2021’.



The web-based and youth-focused television said it bestowed the honour on Bello due to his youth friendly disposition and high rating in infrastructural development, peace advocacy across the various geo-political zones of the country.

The Chief Executive officer of the Naija LiveTv, Mr Miepamo Onitsha, at the ceremony on Monday, said the award and public lecture were to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the media organisation.



According to him, the selection of the award recipients was done through a transparent poll by the over two million followers of the media company online.

Onitsha also pointed out that in spite of the numerous challenges facing the media organisation, it has made modest achievements and made inroads in the online cyberspace in a positive way.



He listed the challenges to include his frequent illegal arrests, threat to life and threat of kidnap by unknown persons following investigative stories of public interest.

“None of these challenges have stopped the media organisation from practising responsible and ethics based investigative journalism at a time fake news has put pressure on ethical reportage based on truth, facts and objectivity.



“We never allowed the challenges to discourage us, instead, we learn from every experience, and do even better.

“We have tried to live above board by giving verified, credible reportage and balanced stories.

“Our professionalism has earned us many accolades and recognition locally and globally, even in the face of all our challenges.



“Just recently, I was honoured as the best Investigative Media Man of the Year, 2021,” Onitsha said.

Also honoured were Rep. Preye Influence Oseke, a member of House of Representatives representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency as the `Most Outstanding Federal Lawmaker of the Year.’



Sen. Moses Cleapas representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District of the state emerged `Senator of the Year’.

A former Speaker of Bayelsa Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Edwin Obolo-Bubou of Southern Ijaw Constituency 2 emerged most outstanding State Legislator of the Year.

Mr Kia Nigeria Chairman of the Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa emerged Best Local Government Chairman in Bayelsa.



Retired Col Milland Dikio, the Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme emerged the Niger Delta Peace Ambassador of the Year.

Also in the entrepreneurship category three companies involved in Oil servicing, Engeering and Software development, Bee-Multi World Plus Ltd, Zeetin Engineering and Ayaweisoft Ltd were listed for laurels.



They emerged Best Indigenous Company in the Oil & Gas Sector, Best Innovative Indigenous Company in the Nigerian Manufacturing Industry and Most innovative & enterprising start up of the year respectively.

The former General Manager of the Bayelsa State Radio Corporation, Radio Bayelsa, Dr. John Idumande, delivered the 5th Anniversary Public Lecture.

The lecture was titled ” The Role of Social Media in Strengthening Public Institutions in Nigeria : A Binary Option”.



Idumange noted that since the popularisation of the social media, bloggers and social media activists have become the new independent media by providing the much-needed space in the demand for accountability and open governance.

“However, no sooner has social media been identified as the new outlet in the demand for open governance and accountability than governments resort to the old tactics used in clamping down on free expression in the conventional media.

“We have not forgotten past efforts at controlling the social media.” Idumange submitted. (NAN)

