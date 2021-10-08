Bayelsa Assembly commends Diri on media village project

Mr Tare Porri, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Orientation in the Bayelsa House of Assembly, has lauded the efforts of Gov. Douye Diri, for matching words with action in the area of infrastructure development.Porri gave the commendation on Friday, while speaking with journalists shortly after an on-the-spot assessment of the Bayelsa Media Village in Yenagoa.

Recall that the media village project began six months ago, and will on completion house the state-owned Radio Bayelsa 97.1 FM, the Niger Delta Television (NDTV) and the state-owned newspaper corporation, New Waves.The legislator said they were satisfied that the funds appropriated by the House were being prudently spent and commended the commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, and his Information and Orientation counterpart for the good job done.In his remark, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Ayiba Duba, expressed gratitude to the committee for the visit.

He said that the project would not have been embarked upon if the House had not appropriated funds.Duba also commended Amapu-Pere Nigeria limited, the contractors handling the projects, describing them as a shinning example of what an indigenous contractor should be, and appealed to other contractors to emulate them.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, said because of the governor passion for development, no contract so far awarded has been stalled.According to him, out of 20 internal roads in Yenagoa metropolis promised by the government, 17 had been awarded, five of which had been completed.(NAN)

