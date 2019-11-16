Bayelsa APC to Dickson: Stop making unguarded utterances







The All Progressives Congress , Bayelsa state chapter has accused Governor Henry Dickson of making unguarded and spurious statements to sway public opinion against the APC regarding Saturday’s governorship polls.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, the State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Amos Jotham, condemned Governor Dickson for displaying, once again what he described as ” his garrulous character trait which is nothing but offensive. “

Hon. Jotham expressed shock that Governor Dickson is calling for the cancellation of results in Nembe and Southern Ijaw and other LGAs that have not been announced, saying that Dickson, in a desperate bid to incite the public and all relevant agencies against the APC, only succeeded in exhibiting sheer ignorance with regard to democratic norms.

The party chairman advised Henry Seriake Dickson to accept the outcome of the elections as a referendum on his lacklustre performance since taking over the leadership of the state almost eight years ago.

Hon. Jotham said it is unbecoming of the governor as the chief security officer of the state to start raising false alarm in an election that his hand picked candidate had earlier declared as “peaceful and smooth”

According to the APC chairman it is also wrong for Governor Dickson to drag the security agencies into his partisan ranting because they dared to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

The chairman called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant agencies to be wary of Governor Dickson as he has a penchant for deceit.