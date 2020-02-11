Bayelsa APC: Tension as S/Court delivers judgment on guber primary

There is heightened tension in Bayelsa, within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the Supreme Court will today, deliver judgment on who will be sworn in as the governor of the state on Friday.

The apex court will settle the dispute arising from the governorship primary of the APC, whose candidate, Mr. David Lyon, is billed to take his oath of office on Friday.

Justice Jane Inyang of the Federal High Court, on November 14, 2019, nullified Lyon’s candidacy and ruled out APC from the contest, in which Heineken Lokpobiri, was an aspirant.

Lokpobiri, had asked the court to declare him, and not Lyon as the authentic candidate of the APC, a decision that was upturned by the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt.

This Day reports that delivering judgment on Lyon’s appeal at the Court of Appeal, the presiding justice, Justice Isaiah Olufemi Akeju, ruled that the suit before the Federal High Court, which was filed on October 18, 2019, was statute-barred, considering the fact that election matters are time-bound.

Lokpobri challenged Appeal court’s decision at the Supreme Court, which is billed to deliver judgment in Lokpobri’s appeal today.

