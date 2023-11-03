Bayelsa APC raises alarm on plans to invade Bassambiri-Nembe

By Chimezie Godfrey

Intelligence reports available to the Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) show that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in cahoots with the incumbent government of Senator Douye Diri has perfected plans to cause a breach of the peace in Bassambiri-Nembe, a stronghold of the APC.



A statement signed on Thursday in Yenagoa by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, revealed that as part of the plans, lawless men of the armed forces, and other outlaws from neighbouring states, have been mobilized with state resources to plant arms in some houses in the community as an to excuse for invasion, mayhem and killings.





“The goal of this scorched earth policy is to make it extraordinarily difficult for electoral officials to gain access to the place, harass and intimidate our members and supporters, and ultimately prevent the November 11, 2023 elections from holding in Bassambiri-Nembe, our stronghold”, Buokoribo pointed out.



“We consider this intelligence credible as the PDP is now desperate, knowing that the Bayelsa people are not with them. Their performance in office has been lamentably poor. Hence they are not campaigning on any known record of achievement. Instead the PDP is running from court to court, trying to stop the APC from being on the ballot. Not only are they threatening violence, they are actually visiting violence on our members in places like Opokuma, Odi and Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Council (Governor Diri’s local government) and Sangana in Brass Local Government Council.”





According to the statement, the APC is committed to a free, fair and credible election which can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere of peace.

The party called on the leadership of the armed and security forces to caution their men and officers to act within the limits of the law in order to forestall a breakdown of law and order, before, during and after the November 11, 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election.



