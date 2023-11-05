Sunday, November 5, 2023
Bayelsa: APC defectors will return when we win 

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey 

The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State Chapter,  has been drawn to reports of the defection of a certain Mr. Dikivie Ikiogha allegedly from our party to another party.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo made available to newsmen.

Buokoribo noted that the APC has no issues with anyone who wishes to pursue their interest on any political platform they so desire, adding that it is within the person’s democratic and constitutional rights. 

“We, however, have problems with people using the name of our party to promote their narrow, selfish and dubious interests. At the time of his defection, the said Ikiogha was not a member of our party. Consequently, it is false, misleading and unacceptable to drag the APC into the  matter of his returning to his former party.

“For the avoidance of doubts, one Ikiogha left our party in the thick of the period the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed for the governorship primaries of various political parties. 

“He joined the Labour Party, bought the form for the primaries, and contested the primary election. After he failed, he never returned to the APC to revalidate his membership. Our records paint a different picture to the one he is trying to use to dupe unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

Buokoribo further noted,”The APC notes that in a season of election, a lot of politicians suffer severe ethical deficit. They move from party to party. 

“We will therefore not be surprised if those who claim to have defected from our party return when we win  the November 11, 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election.”

