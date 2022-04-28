Bayelsa APC condemns murder of its member

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State chapter, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the murder of its member, Mr. Sunday Frank-Oputu, at his Yenagoa residence earlier in the week.

The party in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, on Thursday, says no level of disagreement or conflict can justify the killing of anyone by another human being.

“Only God gives life, and since human beings are not God, no one no matter the level of anger or bitterness should take the life of another human person”, he said.

The party tasked the police and other security agencies to do everything within their powers to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are apprehended and brought to book without delay. It expressed condolences with the family of the deceased, and prayed God to comfort them while granting the soul of the late Frank-Oputu rest.

The APC in Bayelsa State frowned at some media reports which has made certain political insinuations about the murder. According to the statement, the police should be allowed to do its job. “At this stage, no one can say for sure whether the murder was political or not until the police concludes its investigation into the matter”, the APC stated.

The party said at the time of his death, the late Frank-Oputu had no case in court against the APC. It recalled that shortly after the election of the incumbent State Executive Committee, the deceased approached the Bayelsa State High to challenge the election but voluntarily withdrew the case late last year. “As at the time of his death, late Frank-Oputu was not a party to any case against the APC”, the statement added.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

