Bayelsa APC condemns killing of member, Sunday Frank-Oputu

The Bayelsa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned in the strongest terms the killing of its member, Mr. Sunday Frank-Oputu, in his Yenagoa residence on Wednesday.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo on Friday in Yenagoa, said no level of disagreement or conflict could justify the killing of anyone by another human being.

“Only God gives life, and since human beings are not God, no one, no matter the level of anger or bitterness, should take the life of another person”, APC said.

The party urged the police and other security agencies to do everything within their powers to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime were apprehended and brought to book without delay.

It expressed condolences with the family of the deceased, and prayed God to comfort them and grant the soul of the late Frank-Oputu rest.

The APC in Bayelsa decried media reports which had insinuated some political undertones for the killing.

“At this stage, no one can say for sure whether the murder was political or not until the police concludes its investigation into the matter”, it stated.

The party said at the time of his death, the late Frank-Oputu had no case in court against the APC.

It recalled that shortly after the election of the incumbent State Executive Committee of the party, the deceased approached the Bayelsa High Court to challenge the election, but voluntarily withdrew the case late last year.

“As at the time of his death, late Frank-Oputu was not a party to any case against the APC”, the party added in the statement.

The Governor, Douye Diri who had earlier condemned the killing and described it as unacceptable, directed the Police to fish out those behind it to face the wrath of the law. (NAN)

