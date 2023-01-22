Bayelsa APC appeals against judgment over ward congress

By Nathan Nwakamma

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa chapter, says that the judgment of Bayelsa State High Court on a suit challenging the party’s congress does not disqualify its candidates.

The party said this on Saturday in a statement issued by Mr Emmanuel Ayakpo, Director of Administration in Yenagoa.

Ayakpo dismissed reports claiming that the High Court had disqualified its candidates as false and misleading.

The party said the falsehood and misrepresentation were the handiwork of rival political parties to distract APC from its focus of sweeping the 2023 polls in Bayelsa.

Ayakpo said the party had filed a notice of appeal and stay of execution against the decision of the High Court on the case filed by Mr Alex Blackson, challenging exclusion from the Ward Congress.

“We are therefore compelled, as a responsible political party, with the obligation of always feeding the public with the truth to put the record straight.

“Let it be established straight away that the judgment delivered by Justice I.T Cocodia of the High Court of Bayelsa state, has nothing to do with the candidates of the All Progressives Congress.

“Our candidates for House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate are eligible and qualified to contest and win the forthcoming general elections,” Ayakpo said.

The APC said it had on Jan. 5, raised the alarm on bias and interference by the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the case before the State High Court.

He said APC’s observation that Justice I.T Cocodia had family ties with the Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa, Chief Collins Cocodia and fear of fairness, was ignored.

“The instant suit is that of the skin of Isau and the voice of Jacob.

“Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party have laboured under the illusion that getting a hatchet job done in this to disqualify the candidates of the All Progressives Congress from contesting the forthcoming general elections.

“They have boasted and made it clear to the APC family that they will dish out the Zamfara and Rivers state experience to members of the APC in Bayelsa state,” Ayakpo said.

He noted that the party was sure of getting a judicial review of the trial court at the appeal court on the case bothering on the party’s ward congress. (NAN)