Bayelsa, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom still rank low in COVID-19 vaccination -NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says Bayelsa, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom rank low in COVID-19 vaccination compared to other states.

The Director For Disease Control and Immunisation, NPHCDA, Dr Bassey Okposen, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, during the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 National Briefing.

“As at March 21, Nigeria vaccinated 20,259,242 eligible persons.

“Out of this number, 11,031,267 representing 9.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“The state performance data shows that Nasarawa, Jigawa, Ogun, the FCT and Kwara vaccinated the highest number of their eligible population.

“We met with the Commissioners and Executive Secretaries of Ebonyi, Imo, Zamfara, Osun, Ogun, Yobe, Bauchi, Rivers and Nasarawa state to discuss the level microplan, integration of health services and identify areas where the agency can further strengthen its support.

“They promised to work closely with the Federal Government and closely monitor their state team to ensure the implementation of their microplan down to the ward level,” he said.

Having a comprehensive microplan, he said, ensures that the available resources are utilised where and when needed.

“We intend to meet with the other commissioners and executive secretaries of the 26 states plus the FCT when they are done with the development of their microplan,” he explained.

He reminded Nigerians to take the advantage of the availability of Johnson & Johnson and become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with only one dose of the vaccine.

“Let us also remember that our optimized SCALES strategy makes it possible for eligible children to receive childhood vaccination at any of our COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.

“May I cease this opportunity to invite you all to our Primary Health Care summit scheduled to hold on Thursday and Friday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja,” he said.

He said speakers and panellists would be drawn from the Private sector, partners, Global public health experts, the Government at Federal, State, and Local, the Academia and Non-Governmental organizations.(NAN)

