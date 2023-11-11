Saturday, November 11, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectBayelsa: Accreditation, voting yet to commence in Okpoama, Brass LGA
Project

Bayelsa: Accreditation, voting yet to commence in Okpoama, Brass LGA

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
14

By Shedrack Frank

Accreditation and voting are yet to commence in Okpoama, Brass Local Area as at 8:30am in the ongoing governorship election in Bayelsa.

As at 8:30 a.m. in Ward 4 Okpoama, the Registration Area Centre, sorting was still ongoing for onward distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling units in the ward.

Okpoama is the home town of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the area was calm, with security personnel, party agents and INEC Adhoc staff on ground awaiting the distribution of electoral materials.

Security personnel were seen around the area while businesses and other activities were ongoing as people patiently await the arrival of election materials for commencement of voting at the polling units. (NAN)

Previous article
Diri votes, commends INEC for seamless process
Next article
Imo guber: Voter apathy, absence of election materials threaten poll
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.