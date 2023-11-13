Bayelsa 2023: Oborevwori congratulates Gov. Diri on re-election 

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated his Bayelsa counterpart, Sen. Douye Diri, on his re-election in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Oborevwori’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Monday in Asaba.

He described the re-election of Diri as reward for his humility, hardwork and good governance.

Oborevwori commended the people of Bayelsa for standing by their governor when it mattered most.

He said that the outcome showed that the electorate spoke loudly and very clearly in their affirmation of their choice of Diri as their governor.

Oborevwori said that the re-election of Diri meant better days in the oil-rich state.

“Let me congratulate my brother, Sen. Douye Diri, on his victory in the November 11 Governorship election in Bayelsa state.

“It is heart-warming to see you re-elected as governor of Bayelsa against all odds and I am grateful to the electorate in Bayelsa for shunning entreaties of the opposition, who were ostensibly determined to subvert the wishes of the people.

“Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the logistics and conduct of the election,” he said.

He also congratulated the PDP and the Chairman of the National Campaign Council for Bayelsa Governorship Election , Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba ,and other members of the council, for working hard to ensure victory for Diri.

“I join you and Bayelsans in praying that God grant you wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to keep your campaign promises of making Bayelsa indeed the glory of all lands,” Oborevwori said. (NAN)

