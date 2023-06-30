Bayelsa 2023: LP’s governorship candidate, Eradiri, unfolds ‘PEAP’ manifesto

By Nathan Nwakamma

Mr Udengs Eradiri, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the Nov. 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, has unveiled his PEAP manifesto in Yenagoa.

Eradiri, 47, an Engineer told newsmen at his campaign secretariat on Thursday in Yenagoa that the acronym of PEAP stood for People, Education, Agriculture and Power.

The LP flagbearer explained that he was compelled to join the governorship race to reverse the gross neglect of the developmental needs of the people of Bayelsa, who earned one of the highest revenue but ranked the second poorest in the federation.

According to Eradiri, a former commissioner for youths and later environment in the state, said it was both an irony and contradiction that the development index of Bayelsa is not commensurate to its monthly revenue from the federation account.

“I am driven by the passion to transform the state of Bayelsa and make life more meaningful for the people whose level of poverty is alarming and glaring due to the neglect of governance by the political class.

“When you compare Bayelsa to Ebonyi and Gombe States created the same day and with less than 10 per cent of the monthly revenue that accrues to Bayelsa, you will be amazed and ask why Bayelsa is so backward.

“So I do not want to be part of those complaining and that is why I joined the race on the platform of Labour Party to offer my services and youthful energy in a social contract with the people in our PEAP manifesto.

“Even though I am young, I have garnered adequate experience and developed myself enough to govern and improve the living conditions of the people by efficiently deploying public funds that accrue to Bayelsa.

“I trained as a Production Engineer and have a thriving engineering services firm with over 40 staff. I have served as Commissioner in Bayelsa in addition to being a former Secretary and President of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC),” Eradiri said.

The LP candidate noted that he also served as Special Assistant on Youth Matters to the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commision, a position that further prepared him for the governorship.

On the PEAP manifesto, he said that following the commencement of campaigns by the time table from Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC), he would in the coming days take the programme to the peoeple.

Eradiri pledged to provide social amenities, including healthcare and education, boost human capacity development and prioritise infrastructure and job opportunities.

Acvording to him, the agricultural potential of the state in fishery, rice, sugarcane and other crops where Bayelsa has comparative advantages would be harnessed to provide raw materials for industries and processed for export.

Eradiri also promised to leverage on the recent inclusion of power generation into the concurrent legislative list to use the abundant gas deposits across the state for industries and power generation, if elected.

Besides, he pledged to exploit he ongoing road construction in various communities for economic gains by encouraging businesses around the road corridor.

Eradiri expressed optimism that the youths and impoverished people of Bayelsa would embrace his manifesto and vote massively to enable him win the election, adding that the people are sick and tired of the old ways of doing things.

According to him, the outcome of the recent general election has send a message of hope that the power of the people can dismantle established structures.

He however urged INEC to offer a level playing ground to all political parties in the poll. (NAN)

