Bawa Urges Secondary School Students to Shun Cybercrime

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission {EFCC}, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has charged youths graduating from the secondary schools to shun activities related to cybercrime and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

Bawa stated this as a guest speaker at the 16th Annual Graduation Ceremony of of Capital Science Academy, Kuje, Abuja on 2nd October, 2021.

In a paper titled “Tackling Cyber Fraud: Inspiration to the Youths”, the Executive Chairman, who was represented by Olalekan Ogunjobi, an officer from the Cybercrime Section of the Commission, described the miserable end of cyber criminals and the futility of their actions. He discouraged the youths from believing in the get-rich-quick-syndrome, adding that they can become whatever they want through hard work and sheer determination.

Reeling out the statistics of cybercrime in Nigeria, the Chairman pointed out that the EFCC which is the leading agency fighting economic and financial crimes in the country will leave no stone unturned until perpetrators of cybercrime are brought to book.

“We endeavor to increase the risk for cybercriminals and/or reduce the benefits of the crime by convicting them and retrieving everything they have gotten through cyber-delinquency”, said.

The Chairman also urged the graduating students to immediately join in the fight against economic and financial crimes as in the nearest future “we need you in the fight … as programmers, forensic analysts, financial analysts, investigators, developers etc. I would enjoin you to summon courage to distinguish yourself and not yield to peer pressure”.

Stressing that parents, guardians, teachers and religious leaders have a very active role to play in tackling cyber fraud among the younger generation,the Chairmanurged all and sundry to educate their wards/followers on the consequences of committing cyber fraud and the impact on the economy and society at large.

Appreciating the EFCC for the interesting engagement, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Rachel Borland, urged the students to adhere to the advice of the Chairman of the Commission and make the school, their families and the entire nation proud.

