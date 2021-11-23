Bawa Urges Nigerian Youths to Join Fight against Corruption

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on Nigerian youths to collaborate with the Commission in the fight against corruption.

Bawa made the call November 19, 2021 when Law students of Baze University, Abuja, visited the Commission on a study tour.

According to the EFCC boss who spoke through the Director, Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr. Osita Nwajah, “your course of study is very important to Nigerian society, and the Commission is on the path to make Nigeria free of economic and financial crimes. The work we do here is very important to the development of our nation, so your support in this fight would go a long way”.

He commended the University for choosing EFCC as preferred agency for their educational tour.

Also speaking on the role of lawyers in the fight against corruption, and financial crimes in Nigeria, Mr. Atta M. Ocholi observed that corruption weakens institutions and the economy.

While noting that the fight against corruption starts from the individual, he urged the law students to be of good conscience and avoid doing evil. “Don’t do evil, be responsible and play in line with the books; if you make that a personal decision, the society would be a good place for you and I, “he said.

Speaking on the role of lawyers in combating cybercrimes, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC Nwaka Daniel, called on the students to shun cybercrime, because it is damaging to the reputation of the country.

According to him, Nigerians, both home and abroad, are paying the price for cybercrime, because of the dent yahoo boys have inflicted on the reputation of the country.

The students who expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded them were presented with the Commission’s publications as mementos.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...