Bawa Tasks Undergraduates to Stand Up Against Corruption

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on university undergraduates and youths across the country to stand up and join hands with the Commission in its fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes.

He made the call on Monday, May 15, 2023, while receiving members of the Zero Tolerance for Corruption, Ahmadu Bello University, and Zaria who paid him a Courtesy Visit at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission.

Bawa spoke through Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu and stressed that Nigerian students have every potential and power to stoke the fire of anti- corruption.

“Students, especially Nigerian students are very powerful, you mould yourself into what you are going to become from the university. The role of students in the fight against corruption is very important, both to the students as much as to the entire youths. If students and the youths stand up against the vices of corruption, economic and financial crimes, we could achieve a hundred percent in terms of development and wellbeing for Nigerians”, he said.

Ekpungu admitted that the task of fighting corruption was arduous but rewarding, urging youths to offer their best shots in embracing integrity and accountable conduct. “We have to determine what we want to be, we are sitting on a very difficult national assignment but like all of you have come to appreciate we are doing our best, it is not easy”, he said.

He called on students and other youths to stand shoulder to shoulder with the EFCC as representatives of the Commission. “You fight with the Commission, you fight for the Commission, when you hear EFCC being mentioned in wrong terms, the Zero Tolerance Club should be able to come out and say “No, they are doing this and that”. This is what this synergy is, so that you know what we are doing”, he said. He also pointed out that, ”the only way Nigeria can achieve its full potential is when we all shun this vice of corruption, economic and financial crimes.”

Responding, Chairman of the University’s Zero Tolerance Club, Sabo Salim, stated that the club is a platform for contributing in the fight against corruption and related cases in the school. Besides, ” it is to promote a culture of patriotism, honesty, accountability, morality among other students and to complement efforts of the EFCC”.

He urged the EFCC to include members of the club in its activities and offer them training and other support.