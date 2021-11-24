Bawa in Nigeria’s delegation to INTERPOL General Assembly in Turkey

November 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Anti-Graft, Crime & Police, News 0



EFCC chairman Bawa

The Executive Chairman the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is in Nigeria,s delegation attending the 89th Interpol General which commenced on Tuesday 23, 2021 in Turkey.

According to a statement EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the Nigerian delegation to the event which ends on Thursday 25, 2021 is led the Minister Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi. Others in the delegation are the Inspector General Police, Usman Alkali Baba, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Interpol, Garba Baba Umar and the representative Nigeria Immigration Service.

 The event commenced on Tuesday with an opening after which the agenda the programme was adopted. Additionally, the membership the Federated States Micronesia was adopted.

On the sideline, the EFCC Chairman attended a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Turkey, where several Enforcement related issues were discussed. The Turkish government was represented at the meeting by its Minister Interior, Suleyman Soylu.

The Turkish government solicited for Nigeria’s support for the election Mr. Selcuk Sevgel, Head NCB Ankara, as one the delegates for Europe while Nigeria also sought for the support of on the election of Mr. Garba Baba Umar, Head of NCB, Abuja, Nigeria, as Vice President for Interpol, Africa

Tags: , ,