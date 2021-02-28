Bawa hands over Lagos Office to Sabir

Bawa, who exited the position to take up his new appointment as the EFCC Chairman, charged the new zonal head to keep the flag flying.

Before the official handover ceremony, the EFCC boss met with sectional/unit heads, as well as all officers of the Zone to give them his last charge.

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, the EFCC Chairman admonished officers to be disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “It is just natural, you can’t be fighting corruption, and doing something different yourself at the same time.

“You must be above board at all times, and strive to be better always.”

While commending the officers of the zone for the support given to him in the period he led the zone, resulting in transformation of the zonal office, he urged staff to see themselves as serving the country and to “give my successor all the support you accorded to me”.

He further stressed that under his chairmanship, the EFCC will ensure a proactive approach to the fight against corruption.

“Before the crime is committed, we are going to put in place measures that will help nip it in the bud, it’s going to be the way to go,” he said.

He expressed great optimism that though the challenges and expectations were high, “we are going to succeed and take the Commission to the next level”.