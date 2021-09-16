Bawa: EFCC clarifies reports, says Chairman felt unwell, returned to his seat

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has reacted to reports which said the Chairman of the anti-graft agency slumped at a function to celebrate the National Identity Day at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Clarifying the reports, without saying Bawa slumped, EFCC Spokesman,Wilson Uwujaren said the chairman felt unwell while delivering a speech and returned to his seat in the process.

Uwujaren’s statement reads,”The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

“This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”

