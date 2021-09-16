Bawa: EFCC clarifies reports, says Chairman felt unwell, returned to his seat

EFCC chairman Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has reacted to which said the Chairman of the anti-graft agency slumped a function to celebrate the National Identity Day the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Clarifying the reports, without saying Bawa slumped, EFCC Spokesman,Wilson Uwujaren said the chairman felt unwell while delivering a speech and returned to his seat in the process.

Uwujaren’s statement reads,”The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

“This clarification became an today September 16, 2021 the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he giving a goodwill to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has received medical attention and is due back his desk.”

