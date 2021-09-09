Bawa Charges Youth to be Change Agents, Stay Away from Crime

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has enjoined corps members to make integrity and dedication to work their watchword, saying that the harsh economic situation in the country is not a license for anyone to engage in crime.

Bawa stated this on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in an Orientation message to members of the Batch “B” Stream 11 Corps members across the Federation.

Bawa who spoke on the Role of Youth in Curbing Corruption at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja, described youths as critical stakeholders in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“One critical group of stakeholders are the youths. Apart from the fact that they are considered as the leaders of tomorrow, most economic crimes, especially cybercrimes are committed by young people. It therefore follows that young people must not be mere spectators in the anti-graft campaign. Rather, they should actually be the foot soldiers, leading the mass route of corruption and economic crimes out of our land,” he said.

Bawa, who was represented by Tony Orilade, Head of Public Interface Unit, charged the Corps members to become whistleblowers in any place they find themselves, especially in their place of primary assignment. He said that they can blow the whistle by reporting acts that fail the simple test of integrity, instead of lamenting that things are not right with the country.

“We are inviting you to lend a hand in helping us build a society where there is respect for law and order and where impunity is a thing of the past. We urge you, when you see something, to say something; and don’t stop there, please do something!”

Also speaking at the Orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, Bawa, who was represented by Ayo Oyewole, Head, Public Affairs Department, Lagos Zonal Command, reminded the youth that there is no shortcut to wealth and fame. “The fact that the rate of unemployment is high should not be an excuse to resort to crimes. Acts of criminality might deliver wealth in the short term, but ultimately there will be misery and gnashing of teeth.

“We are calling on youths to embrace hard work and shun crimes. Yahoo-Yahoo is not a sustainable way of life.”

At the Ekiti State Permanent Orientation Camp in Ise/Emure/Orun Ekiti, the EFCC chair, who was represented by the Head of Public Affairs Department, Ilorin Zonal Command, Ayodele Babatunde, described corruption as a malignant cancer that must be vigorously fought to a standstill..

He called on the youth to be “foot soldiers leading the mass rout of corruption and economic crimes out of our land.”

The anti-graft czar thanked the NYSC for giving the Commission the opportunity to impact the corps members, while tasking the youths to stay away from acts of criminality. “Yahoo Yahoo is not a sustainable way of life. It is painful when our operatives arrest as much as 50 Yahoo Yahoo boys in a single raid. Add your voice to mine, because the fight against economic and financial crimes involves you and I, while I play my part, you will play yours”, he said.

At the Orientation camp in Okada, Edo State, Williams Oseghale, Head Public Affairs, Benin Zonal Command, who presented the Executive Chairman’s message, urged the Corps members to partner with the Commission by joining the EFCC Anti-corruption Community Development Group.

Similar messages were presented at the orientation camps in Isele-Uku, Delta State; Nowa Gbam, Rivers State; Keffi, Nasarawa State; Awgu, Enugu State; Iseyin, Oyo State; Kaduna, Kaduna State and Gombe, Gombe State

