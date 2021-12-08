Bawa Charges Women on Fight against Corruption

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa has called on women in the country to stand up for what is right and support the fight against corruption.

He gave the charge on Monday, December 6, 2021 at a workshop on Gender Dimension of Anti-Corruption in Nigeria, jointly organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality, the Empowerment of Women and Technical Unit in Governance and Anti-corruption Reforms, at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

Bawa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hadiza Gamawa Zubairu, says bringing the relevant tools and encouraging women at various levels to acquire the skills, knowledge and the resources to contribute their quota in nation building will complement efforts in the fight against corruption.

“ We need a more collaborative system for women to foster and for the society to thrive and be free of economic and financial crimes, as corruption is neither masculine nor feminine, but a product of an opportunity,” he stated.

Also speaking, Mrs. Maryam Uwais who represented the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, noted that corruption constitute serious threat to good governance, rule of law, insecurity and development.

She said funds that could have been invested in poverty alleviation and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals are diverted by a greedy and selfish minority.

Speaking earlier on a presentation entitled: “Gender and Corruption in Nigeria”, the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Dr. Oliver Stolpe, said, though it has been argued that women are less likely to be involved in bribery than men, the debate on whether policies that promote gender equality in positions of power can effectively reduce corrupt practices has gained momentum in recent years.

The event featured a panel session on “Corruption Prevention and Good Governance” with Professor Sadiq Isah Radda, Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Hadiza Zubairu Gamawa, Chief of Staff to the EFCC Chairman, represented by Dr. Enakeno Oju, Board member of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Commission (ICPC), Ms. Hannatu Muhammad, founder, Integrity Organisation limited, Mr. Soji Apampa, among others.

