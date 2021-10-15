Bawa Charges Management Staff on Implementation of EFCC Strategic Plan

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa today, October 14, 2021 charged management staff of the Commission to ensure effective implementation of the recently unveiled 2021-2025 Strategic Plan of the agency in order to facilitate adequate tracking and measurement of the Commission activities and programmes.

Bawa who spoke at the opening of a one-day training workshop on implementation of the EFCC Strategic Plan 2021-2025 organized by the Department of Planning, Research and Statistics of the Commission at Barcelona Hotel, Wuse 2 Abuja reminded the staff that despite the successes and milestones achieved by the Commission in its 18 years of existence, it still lacks an identity, which underscores the importance of strict implementation of the strategic plan

He requested management staff to be committed in driving the process noting that only by this will the activities and successes of the Commission be adequately measured.

The Director, Planning, Research and Statistics Bamanga Bello who gave an overview of the Strategic Plan, stated that the “plan was developed to provide a roadmap to guide the activities of the Commission towards achieving its mandate”’.

He added that the plan is anchored on four thematic areas of Prevention, Enforcement, Coordination and Institutional Strengthening with five objectives to achieve the mission and vision of the Commission.

He said the workshop is designed to sensitize management staff of the Commission on their responsibilities in achieving the strategic objectives contained in the plan.

Speaking at the end of the programme, Ag. Commander, Benin Zonal Command, Nkechi Ude, expressed appreciation to the DPRS for organizing the training. She said the Commission must adopt an inclusive approach to ensure that all staff in the 14 Zones are carried along.

Her counterpart in the Lagos Command, Ahmed Muhammed Ghali observed that the plan will serve as a veritable tool to measure the activities of the Commission.

Participants at the workshop include the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Directors, Zonal Commanders and some heads of units of the EFCC.

