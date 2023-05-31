Bawa Briefs Tinubu on Fight Against Corruption

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which was the EFCC Chairman’s first official engagement with President Tinubu since he assumed office, afforded the anti-graft czar the opportunity to brief the president on the state of the fight against corruption, including his recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) of Saudi Arabia, in a bid to strengthen international partnerships to address the complex challenges posed by corruption.