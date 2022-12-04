Bauchi Za’ar Day: A Day Worth Remembering, By Wulumba Iliya

It have been a tradition that in every first (1st) Saturday of November of each year, all za’ar (Sayawa) sons and daughters across the world do come back home and celebrate our one of a kind cultural event.

Looking down memory lane, The reasons for the yearly celebration was to commemorate and usher in a new year and also to show their gratitude to the gods for a bumper harvest. That is how it has being right from the time of our ancestors and this tradition has been kept alive till date.

In this modern times, rationale behind the Zaar day has been modified to incorporate the showcasing of our rich cultural heritage to the outside world, to reaffirm our collective resolve as one people and an avenue to socialize and make merry.

I always feel at home whenever I happen to be there even though of recent, a seed of discord have been attempted to be sown amongst the Zaar people. Gradually, the once loving, peaceful and interesting traditional event is turning out to become an avenue for show of force between the various decides .Lhmb za’ar is becoming a socio-political gathering where people in power and authority will come in all their grandeur to reaffirm their dominance over others.

Those present at this year’s occasion will bear witness to the high present of security (military personnel) with armour Carrier vehicle, Gun trucks, machine guns and the constant sporadic unnecessary shooting of live ammunitions into the air in the presence of our revered traditional leaders, the very custodians of our culture without remorse. Despite all these challenges, it is believed that the Zaar nation will make amends and heal its festered wounds.

That is why the Zaar day with its intents is needed now, more than ever for it is an avenue for Zaar people to come together and discuss as one people with a view to having a common ground. Prof Chinue Achebe rightly say and I quote.

“A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to redeem them from starving. They all have food in their own houses. When we gather in the moonlight at village ground, it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so. Therefore let us continue with the team spirit and enjoy the power of togetherness. Let’s smile not because we don’t have problems but because we are stronger than the problems.

Alone I can smile but together we can laugh.Alone I can enjoy but together we can celebrate.

Alone I can talk but together we can speak. Let us promote things that unite us than things that cause disunity. unity is our Greatest Strength.

On the 19th of November 2022, barely two (2) weeks after the celebration, za’ar residents under (ZDA) Bauchi under the able leadership of Comrade Ishaya T Audu in conjunction with various traditional za’ar groups and unions also organized a day for za’ar resident in Bauchi or converge at Harmony high school, Yelwa, Bauchi State to have another experience of the recently concluded Lhmb Zaar back home. The event started well with za’ar stakeholders . Notable among the dignitaries in tendance was Engr Isuwa Galla the ZDA president world wide among many others.

There was cultural display, za’ar dance, and many more events in the program that is interesting.

What took the center stage was the brilliant and eloquent speech by the keynote speaker, the immediate past chairman of Bogoro local government, Mr. Iliya Habila (Matawallen Bogoro),(jp).

Here is an excerpt culled from the substance-rich and intelligent speech.

He spoke on the title

“THE IMPERATIVES OF UNITY AND PEACE IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ZAARLAND”

he posit that “Peace cannot be achieved through violence, it can only be attained through understanding “. – Ralph Waldo Emerson. He added that, cultural days are days set aside by respective peoples to mark thanksgiving to God for his protection, blessings and mercies in the past year. Over the years, following the centralisation of Zaar Cultural festival popularly known as Lhmb Zaar, the organised Zaar communities outside Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Governments, the traditional areas of the Zaar Ethnic Nationalities have also come to institutionalise the celebration of Zaar Day as a way of bringing together all Zaar sons and daughters to make merriment, exchange ideas and views and brainstorm on contemporary issues within and outside the Zaar Land.

He applauded the Bauchi, especially the present crop of Leaders of the association for sustaining this historic and epoch making event. He added that, This year’s theme which is “The Imperatives of Peace and Unity to the Development of Zaar Land” is both timely and apt, considering the present socio-political developments in Zaar Land.

He draws the attention of the public to the fact that culture is the holistic way of life of a people- interrelationships, dressing, food, worship, education, marriage and all other components of social interactions of a people. He elaborated that, Since time immemorial, the Zaar Nation is known for its rich culture and values of peace, unity, hard work honesty, faithfulness in service, among others. These virtues have made the Zaar man and woman to stand out in all spheres of life which is very true. Infact, These virtues have also continued to be the strenghts of the Zaar in its existence right from the dark days through the period of modernisation and in our contemporary days where we are battling with the encroachment of alien cultures into the Zaar culture. As has been stipulated by sociologists, the only thing permanent in life is change. However, if change does not yield positive results, then that change is not desirable. That is why despite embracing modernity and civilisation, those aspects of culture that are good are still retained by the people.

He added that, In Zaar Land, the culture of peace and unity have been the strong pillars of our progress and development.

In fact, in all climes, no development can be achieved in the absence of these two important ingredients. Even where development has been achieved, peace and unity must be sustained. Otherwise, the development achieved would be reversed as can be seen in Nations that engaged in conflicts and wars. Yet peace and unity do not exist in vacuum-there must be deliberate and conscious efforts to have them and sustain them.He also suggested that for peace, unity and development to take place, certain vital things must be achieved:

1. Law and Order: No society can achieve peace, unity and development while its citizens are lawless and in disorder. Whether developed or developing, what keeps all societies together is law and order. Laws are supposed to check the excessive tendencies of individuals, both leaders and the led.

Respect for Leaders and Elders: As societies develop, elders and leaders are those who are supposed to transmit Cultural values to the young generations and even generations yet unborn. This is a natural phenomenon because the old gather experiences which are transmitted to the young generations. So, it is the laws of nature that elders and leaders are to provide the path to progress and development while the led and younger ones are majorly required to follow while their inputs are also respected. Respect for Authorities and Government: Respect for Government and other authorities is necessary if development of any society will be attained. Government has the responsibility of enacting laws, channelling the path for development as well as maintaining law and order. Though the mandate of governance is always given by the people in democratic regimes, the people are duty-bound to obey the government. Even when the people feel the people given such mandate have not delivered, the laws have also provided for a democratic and civilised way of retrieving the mandate by the people through the polls and other means. Respect for diversities: Even within the family, diversities are inherent. We have diversities in terms of opinions, methods and procedures, ideas, dialectical differences, political differences etc. In our desire to achieve development, we must respect each other. And in fact, diversities are supposed to be harnessed for development and not for disunity. Whether you are for Paul or Silas, these disciples are working for Christ. In other words, our differences in terms of procedure, modalities and other areas should not affect our efforts in achieving our goal. So, instead of saying this must be the way or the person to achieve this or that, we must rather engage each other in an orderly, constructive and respectful manner on what we need and how we can get it. This is what defines the level of education of a society. For if education cannot be reflected in the manner we conduct ourselves or channel it to development, then it is worse than lack of it.

Avoidance of rumours: Rumour mongering has done and is still wrecking serious havoc in efforts to ensure peace, unity and development of ZaarLand. We recall with utmost regret the effects of falsehood, rumour and blatant lies that were spread late last year when an event meant to garner support and resources for the education, empowerment and development of Zaar land was disrupted due to spread of lies and falsehood against the well intended purpose, thereby denying our youths, women and other beneficiaries of the golden opportunity to make a difference in their lives. While truth has prevailed over falsehood and we are regrettably licking the wounds of that sad incident, it is believed that the lessons learnt will be put to use in future community efforts. Wrong use of the social media: No doubt the advent of social media has boosted information dissemination across societies as well as increased social relationships. However, its wrong use, which is prevalent in Zaar Nation has further polarised our people, thereby widening the perceived differences among brothers and sisters. Those guilty of this are mostly the youths and supposedly educated in our society. This unfortunate development has further increased our vulnerability both culturally and in terms of security. How can you explain a situation where a kinsman will be beaming life, an incidence of violence within his own community? Is this civilization or rude ignorance and disservice? Education: Traditionally, our occupation has been farming, but the exigencies of contemporary society has necessitated that education is placed as top priority. Without education, the Zaar sons and daughters that have made us proud in the National and even Global level would not have attained such feat. So, we must not abandone education, including vocational and skill acquisition and entrepreneurship to meet up with the realities of our time of joblessness.

Economic and Financial insecurity: Indolence, laziness and get-rich-quick syndrome which were never known or respected in our Land are now the order of the day and have contributed in the pauperisation of our people, thereby creating economic and financial insecurity among our people. The culture of hard work and honesty must be restored so as to restore our dignity as a people. Socio-political security, crave for self determination, self rule and other related issues have over the years led to the breach of peace and unity in ZaarLand. This very issue which has lingered for several years and caused division, hatred, disaffection must be addressed now and by us. What is worrisome now is the intra-tribal conflict arising as a result of this agitation. This has resulted in the sharp division in this struggle with the syndrome of “anti-this, anti-that”. Gladly, we must appreciate and commend the current administration in the state led by no any person other than the Lover of Zaar People and Land, our Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who has shown in words and actions that this issue that is at the heart of Zaar people is resolved once and for all. He has assured the Zaar people in various fora that he is determined in ensuring that they achieve their self determination and self rule. To add to it, he has set up machinery in motion to have the legal instruments necessary for the realisation of this desire. What is then required of us as Zaar people is to organise ourselves, ensure peace, unite and support the Government to achieve this our long awaited Zaar Chiefdom. Therein lies the necessity to follow established procedures and rules. Our vision can best be achieved if we are united and peaceful, because united, we are stronger! Even after we realise our desires, laws, rules and procedures must be the established order to sustain and consolidate on it. We also need to trust the Government since the Governor has given assurances and is working towards its actualisation. He would, therefore, expect that as the State Government advances in putting administrative and legal instruments and processes towards actualising the Chiefdom, elders and opinion leaders of the Land should have gone far in brainstorming on issues that will ensure smooth actualisation and sustenance of the Chiefdom. Elders of the Land must come out from their shelves and speak out while the young should listen to them. The elders and opinion leaders can no longer sit in your comfort zones and expect that the youths alone will do what is right. If you cannot provide a direction for the youth, you should prepare to bear the consequences of wherever the youths will lead you to. For attaining self rule or the establishment of a Kingdom is in itself not a necessary yardstick for development, but the conscious efforts and decision by the people to unite, support the expected newly established kingdom and work for its development.

He added that, beyond all the struggles, we must ensure that we love one another in order to attain the developmental heights we yearn for. As rightly put by Mahatma Gandhi, the famous Indian anti-colonial Nationalist, Civil Rights and Freedom Advocate, “The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace.”

Conclusively, the keynote speaker Iliya Habila called on all his dear brothers and sisters that are gathered and having various political, ideological and other differences to make a statement before the year runs out, before politics beclouds our senses of reasoning and we get drunk with it in the next year’s election and be misled into other activities that will further injure our togetherness. God forbid! He believe we as za’ar have the capacity to resolve our differences, unite and forge ahead as a community. Doing otherwise, will portray us as backward and uncivilized before our friends and foes.

He ended his keynote remarks by wishing everybody a peaceful, blessed and fruitful celebration and also wish all of us merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance as well as peaceful elections next year.

On a personal note, the speech of the keynote speaker have beam a searchlight on the root causes of the problems bedeviling the Zaar people as a nations and it is worthy of being internalized by all for in it, lies the path to our redemption, “A STICH IN TIME SAVES NINE”