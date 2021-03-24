Bauchi State Urban Water Corporation says it has begun installation of about 10,000 water meters in homes for effective billing of water consumption in the state.

The General Manager of the corporation, Alhaji Aminu Gital, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Gital said the meters were presently installed within Bauchi metropolis for ease of collection of water bills and appropriate record keeping of water consumption within a specified period.

He explained that personnel of the corporation had been urged to ensure constant monitoring of the facility and report cases of either vandalism or attempt to by-pass meters for appropriate action.

Gital said installed meters would promote accountability in collection and remittance of monthly water bills, saying “we will intensify efforts on regular settlement of water bill by our consumers”.

He however appealed to the residents of Bauchi town for patience because of the current water scarcity, which he said would be speedily addressed.

According to Gital, the recently completed N20 billion water project will soon become functional, saying “we will be pumping 75 million cubic liters of treated water to consumers”.

He said water supply would be restored soon after disinfecting the water reservoir and pipelines for guaranteed safe and clean water consumption.

The general manager, however, said the corporation had continued to supply water through deployment of 17 tankers for water distribution to communities in the metropolis daily.

“We do supply 1.2 million liters of water daily through our improvised strategy,”

he said.

The World Bank in collaboration with Bauchi State government is executing a N20 billion water project.

This is under its Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project, to boost water supply in the state. (NAN)

