Bauchi tourism board to train 350 rangers on wildlife protection – Official

The Bauchi State Tourism Board says it has concluded arrangements to train 350 forest rangers to enhance wildlife protection and conservation.

Malam Nasir Yusuf, General Manager of the board, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.Yusuf said the three-day training exercise to be facilitated by resource persons drawn from public and private security outfits would be conducted in January 2022.

He said the exercise was designed to expose the participants to basic security rudiments on protection of the animals from internal and external threats.The board, he said, would not relent in the protection of the 139 different species of animals spread across the existing game reserves and wildlife parks across the state.

According to him, the board will organise similar training exercise for community leaders on protection and preservation of existing tourism sites and cultural atefacts.He said the exercise would be conducted in collaboration between the board and the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. (NAN)

