Bauchi, to immunise, 4m residents, against yellow fever

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency says four million people would be vaccinated against Yellow Fever in 19 local government areas (LGA) of the state.

The Chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

Mohammed said that the exercise would begin in January 2021 as a preventive measure against outbreak of the disease.

“With support from the Federal Government, Bauchi State will conduct mass vaccination targeting persons from age one year to 44 years in 19 LGA.