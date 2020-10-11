Bauchi to host 2020 Judiciary Games in November

The 2020 Judiciary Games will likely hold on a yet to be determined date in November in Bauchi, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Emeka Ndili, President National Sports Association for Judiciary (NASAJ), disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Sunday.

Ndili said Kogi and Bayelsa States have been placed on standby in case Bauchi State failed to meet up with preparations.

“COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the world and we are trying to marshal out a format for the games; we are planning on non contact games for 2020 depending on what the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says.

“The PTF are yet to approve contact sports; if they lift ban on contact sports, then, we will include them because football is the king of sports, we want to have football.

“We hope to have our games this year in late November, tentatively in Bauchi, while Kogi and Bayelsa States are on standby,”he said.

According to Ndili, North Central, South East, South South and South West states are participating in the judiciary games, while efforts are ongoing to make North East and North West active.

He noted that the judiciary games had come to stay following the massive supports of a former and current Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The NASAJ president said the support from the judiciary authorities led to the superlative performance of the Supreme Court FC in the Nigeria National League.

“We have our own staff members playing for the Supreme Court FC,” he said.

NAN reports that Ndili was elected unopposed on Thursday as NASAJ President in an election which saw the withdrawal of other candidates.

Ndah Sunday was elected Vice President as Obasi Ndubuisi clinched the post of the Secretary-General among other six elected officials to run the Association for the next four years. (NAN)