Bauchi to conduct local government election soon – Gov. Mohammad

Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State has reiterated plans by the state to conduct Local Government Areas (LGAs) election soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor, while interacting with journalists in the wake of his victory at the Supreme Court on January 21, pledged to conduct council poll in June, 2020.

NAN also recalls that Mr Dahiru Tata, Chairman, Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), on April 4, suspended the local government area election in the state.

The chairman said the election, which was suspended indefinitely with the approval of the state government, was as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

However, the governor disclosed plans to conduct LGA election in Bauchi during the swearing in of Four LGAs Caretaker Committee Chairmen on Sunday.

The newly sworn in Chairmen included: Alhaji Abbas Waziri (Darazo LGA), Alhaji Garba Bara (Kirfi LGA), Mr Salisu Nasaru (Ningi LGA) and Daniel Danjuma (Tafawa Balewa LGA).

The governor said all arrangements to conduct the election had been concluded.

“I want to reiterate that we are going to hold elections very soon.

“This will be done as soon as it is feasible because we have concluded all the arrangements to do that.

“That is the only way we can show and deepen democracy in Nigeria as we know caretaker system is not democratic and is unconstitutional, but we have to fill in the vacuum,” Mohammad said.

The governor further advised the newly sworn in caretaker chairmen to be up and doing and deliver beyond expectations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet



Telegram

Print

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.