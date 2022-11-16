Bauchi tertiary institutions declare 2-week warning strike

By Olaide Ayinde

Bauchi state-owned tertiary institutions, under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC) have declared a two-week warning strike to press home their demands with effect from Nov. 16,2022.

Mr Abdulkadir Mohammed, Bauchi state Chairman of JAC, stated this in a news conference in Bauchi, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bauchi state owned institutions included; Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP); Aminu Saleh College of Education (ASCOE).

Others are;College for Legal and Islamic Studies (CLIS), Bauchi State College of Agriculture, as well as Bauchi State College of Education, Kangere.

According to the chairman, all avenues for the institutions to settle their grievances with the state government over the years have been exhausted.

“It is on record that we had a series of correspondents , informal contacts, meetings, press conferences, ultimatum and to some extent a strike.

“Unfortunately none of these measures addressed even one out of the several issues at stake,” he said.

He said the action was to press home their demands including payment of outstanding salary arrears to its members.

Mohammed called for immediate payment of outstanding salaries, resumption of promotion implementation and annual increment.

“We also call for the implementation of the consequential adjustments which do not finalise with organised labor.

“We are also calling on the state government and the general public to understand that our concern is to have our problem solved and we are tired of rhetorics that do not hold water,” he said.

He called on all well-meaning individuals within and outside the state to intervene in the issue in order to avert breakdown of industrial Harmony in the state’s owned tertiary institutions. (NAN)

