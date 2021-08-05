Bauchi taskforce issues 48-hour quit notice to traders

 The Bauchi State Government has issued a 48 hour notice to no fewer than 314 traders operating at the main gate of Bauchi central market  to relocate to the new  plots of land allocated to them.

Air Commodore Baba Gamawa (rtd), the Task Force Chairman  on Relocation of Traders operating illegally in the state, made this known to newsmen in Bauchi on .

He said affected operating illegally, and activities constituted serious nuisance to the people patronising the market.

“We have allocated spacious plot of  land to them they have remained adamant to the notice.

” We have been dragging with them for the past four months,” he said.

When contacted, the Chairman of the Traders’ Association, Alhaji Muazu Chiroma said the three month quit notice earlier served them too short and appealed to the government for an of time.

He said the of time would enable them erect befitting structures and provide the needed security in the allocated plots of land.

The chairman assured the traders would not be confrontational go through peaceful process to resolve the issue.

The Agency of (NAN) reports the state government recently earmarked several hecters of land for the relocation of small  and medium scale traders to ease congestion in the central market. (NAN)

