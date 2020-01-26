Bauchi supplementary poll: PDP clinches Zaki Federal Constituency seat

Hon. Auwal Jatau, candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has emerged winner of Saturday’s supplementary elections for Zaki Federal Constituency in Bauchi state.

Announcing the result in Zaki town on Saturday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmed Kutama of Federal University, Dutse, said Jatau polled 15,405 votes to defeat his closest rival, Umar Tata of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who secured 15,307 votes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Jatau contested with 19 candidates of other political parties.

The result of the Gamawa Federal Constituency re-run election is still being awaited. (NAN)