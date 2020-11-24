Bauchi students appeal to govt. to clear backlog of bursaries

The National Union of Bauchi State Students’ Union (NUBASS) has appealed to the state government to hasten up the payment of bursaries owed students in the state.

The newly-elected National President of the union, Malam Abdurrahaman Shuaibu, made the appeal in Bauchi on Tuesday, when he led a delegation of the union on a courtesy visit to the state NUJ Chairman, Malam Umar Saidu.

He said that the visit was to afford the new leadership of NUBASS the opportunity of meeting with journalists and seeking their support towards giving the union’s activities adequate publicity.

Shuaibu, who put the membership strength of the union at 1.8 million, said that members cut across all levels of education in the state.

He added that those who deserved the scholarships were only the ones in tertiary institutions after following due process of accessing such allowances.

The national president said that the outstanding scholarships were from 2018 till date, adding that 70 per cent of the prospective beneficiaries were self-sponsored and that they were all hopeful of receiving the allowances to bring succour to them.

He noted that the state government had recently released N1.3 million, which, he said, only covered 93 university students.

Responding, the NUJ chairman assured the union leadership of his support to their activities, noting their vibrancy and active unionism would, in the long run, impact positively on their members.

He advised students in the state to always follow the right channel in registering their grievances.

Saidu said that the Gov. Bala Mohammed-led administration had shown genuine commitment towards the welfare of students, irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliations. (NAN)