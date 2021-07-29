Bauchi State’s agency, NYSC conduct sanitation in 20 LGAs

The NYSC, in collaboration with Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), have embarked on environmental sanitation in all the 20 local government areas of the state.

Coordinator of the NYSC in Bauchi State, Alhaji Hamisu Abubakar, said in Bauchi on Thursday that the exercise was designed to mitigate the spread of cholera.

He stressed that the move was also designed to assist the state government to mitigate epidemics in the state.

He added that the collaboration came at a good time when NYSC in the state was embarking on its national environmental sanitation exercise as ordered by Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the director-general.

He said Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim had observed that poor hygiene was at the root of most ailments in the state.

The conclusion was drawn at the end of a recent nationwide medical outreach conducted on the platform of NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers.

“The D-G observed that most of the ailments diagnosed and treated during our nationwide medical outreach were as a result of poor hygiene.

“They include chronic diarrhoea, dental caries, head and body lice, ringworm, dysentery and typhoid among others.

“He, therefore, noted that efforts must be made to save many more lives by empowering the people with adequate information on good grooming and environmental hygiene.

“Many people don’t keep their environment clean, so the NYSC management deemed it fit to carry out this national environmental sanitation and also to sensitise the communities.

“In order to broaden the exercise, especially, with the outbreak of cholera in the state, we wrote to BASEPA so as to have synergy, effective coverage and they obliged us with the necessary equipment.

“We are in collaboration with BASEPA; we are complementing its efforts in cleaning up Bauchi State,’’ he said.

Abubakar called on the people of the state to maintain a high level of hygiene at all times, adding that cleanliness is Godliness.

Also speaking, the Director-General of BASEPA, Mr Ibrahim Kabir, explained that it was the duty of the agency to ensure cleanliness and improved sanitation.

Kabir said that he was excited to have received a letter from NYSC to conduct the exercise.

“When we received the letter from the NYSC to conduct this exercise, we were very happy and that’s why it was very easy for us to bring all our equipment to support it.

“As far as we are concerned, this is a gigantic effort on the part of the NYSC and we have to commend it.

“NYSC told us that this is a national environmental sanitation exercise which it was directed to conduct in Bauchi State.

“We are happy they partnered with us because we are the agency responsible for this exercise,’’ he stressed.

Kabir explained that if proper hygiene was ensured in the communities, more than 70 per cent to 80 per cent of cholera incidence would be reduced.

He said also that the exercise would be conducted in marketplaces, motor parks and at undesignated dump sites among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was part of the NYSC’s activities to mark the 2021 National Sanitation Day. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...