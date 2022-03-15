Bauchi State Govt. to engage 800 volunteers in community healthcare services

By Amina Ahmed

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary HealthCare

Development Agency, says the agency is set to engage 800 volunteers in community integrated healthcare

services across the 323 wards in the state.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday that the volunteers would be paid a monthly stipend of

N5,000, and be charged with the responsibility of providing direct health services or making referrals to other health facilities.

The chairman said that the action was a deliberate plan to sustain the concepts adopted by development partners in primary healthcare.

He added that the state received support from Federal Government through its Save One million Life Programme and the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

He sai “the state has conducted a mapping exercise and came up with 800 chief agents for integrated healthcare at ward levels.

“They were engaged and paid by development partners to work in communities, so, we would retain them.

“They would provide direct services such as rapid diagnostic test, pregnancy test, treatment of malaria, among others.

“The move is part of our demand creation wing to encourage women to go to hospital for delivery, routine immunisation, child birth spacing services,

nutrition and ante-natal clinics,” he said. (NAN)

