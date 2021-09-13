Bauchi state govt. empowers 1,000 unemployed youth in Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa councils

The Bauchi state government has distributed empowerment tools to no fewer than 1,000 unemployed youth, as part of its economic empowerment drive against poverty.

Gov Bala Mohammed, who launched the distribution of the items in Bogoro local government area, on Monday, said the tools would be distributed to the beneficiaries free of charge.

He said the distribution was in two batches of 500 beneficiaries each that would include six motor vehicles, 80 motor cycles, sewing machines, cooking oil, grinding machines and livestock.

The remaining 500 beneficiaries would receive the sum of N50,000 each, to enable them start some small scale businesses, saying we would in due course expand the scope to accommodate more beneficiaries.

Mohammed said the 1,000 beneficiaries were carefully selected from Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas, adding that the ”two PDP women leaders in each of the local councils would also receive N100,000 cash each, as economic empowerment”.

The governor explained that the programme was a deliberate effort by his administration to eradicate poverty, recently launched across the 20 local councils in the state.

He commended the people of the area for giving him block votes during his election as Senator in 2011, saying,” my visit to Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa is a home coming”.

Earlier, in his remarks, the chairman of Bogoro local council Mr Iliya Habila, lauded Gov Mohammed’s administration for initiating the empowerment programme which, he described as unprecedented.

He added that the 46km Lusa to Bogoro and Boi-Tapshin road had since been completed and the project had opened up economic activities in the area and enhanced socio-economic activities in the communities.

Habila also appreciated the government for the rehabilitation of the Bogoro water scheme, which had eased the sufferings of the people of the area and impacted positively on Bogoro town.

” We also appreciate the provision of boreholes across the 13 existing electoral wards in Bogoro town,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the empowerment programme was first launched in Zaki, Gamawa, Ganjuwa and Darazo Local Government areas. NAN

