Bauchi State Govt. donates N95m to families of bandit attacks

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov.

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, on Thursday, donated N95 million to the families of those that lost their lives to bandit attacks in the state.

It could be recalled that on May 4, CSP Ahmed Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state disclosed that a combined team of professional hunters from Duguri and Gwana communities in Alkaleri LGA were ambushed and killed together with some civilians.

Mohammed, who announced the donation during condolence visit to the area, disclosed that 13 vigilantes and 10 civilians lost their lives during the attack.

”Because of the sympathy my administration has for the families of the fallen heroes, we are giving N5 million each to the family of the deceased vigilantes so that they will have something to at least, rely on.

”As for the civilians among the deceased, we are giving them N3 million each and we have formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the local government to ensure equity and justice in the distribution,” he said.

He disclosed that more than 60 of the bandits also lost their lives in a fierce battle with the security forces and vigilantes.

”This is to show the chivalry and courage of our people in spite the bandits’ superior fire power; we were able to contain them through these young and able bodied vigilantes.

”On our part as a state government, I promise you that the vigilante organisation will employ about 2,100 people before the end of the year.

”We are starting immediately with between 300 and 500 employment with minimum wage applied so that we can give you work to do, and we are starting with the communities that were worst hit.

”They are going to be trained by the security agencies. We are going to interact on the rules of engagement that will be acceptable, so that there won’t be any extrajudicial killings,” he said.

The governor called on all communities, districts and village heads to be wary of informants whom he described as ‘worse than the miscreants’.

He urged them to go round and fish out the informants so they could be decisively dealt with through the security agencies.

”As for my vigilante people, I will give them N10 million to start with but the committee will also give them another N10 million to purchase whatever they can in terms of fuel so that they will be able to go round,” he promised.

Similarly, the state Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu who was represented by DCP Muhammad Ahmed said that the force headquarters have started sending some personnel and equipment to work with in the state.

"We are going to use the equipment in penetrating the nooks and crannies of the state," he assured.